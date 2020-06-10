|
Daniel Capwell of Taylor passed away Monday at home with his loving family by his side. His wife, the former Gladys Owens, died May 22, 2000.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Margaret Henn Capwell. Daniel was a proud United States Army veteran of World War II and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Before his retirement, he was employed by Jones Motor Freight as a truck driver.
For many years he was the groundskeeper at the Taylor Little League, a job he genuinely enjoyed. Most of all, he enjoyed spending all his time with his grandchildren who were the pride and joy of his life.
Surviving are his son, Daniel J. Capwell, with whom he resided; grandchildren, Lisa Lynch, Richard Heim, Brian Capwell and Nicole Pica; great-grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Daniel, Jordan, Alexander, Alyssa and Riley; great-great-grandchild, Samuel; two sisters, Peggy Trochinsky and Shirley Figured; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marcina Heim; a grandson, Daniel J. Capwell; brothers, Frank, George, Lester and Robert; and sisters, Evelyn, Grace and Marcina.
The family would like to thank Dr. Barry Minora and the staff of Traditional Home Care for their compassionate care and concern for our loved one.
Private funeral services will be conducted in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Graveside committal services with military honors and interment will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to attend, and please be mindful of social distancing and wearing masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oscar Mike Foundation, 616 Candlewick Drive, Poplar Grove, IL 61063; or to Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500.
Published in Scranton Times on June 10, 2020