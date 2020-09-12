Home

Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral Cemetery
Daniel Harrity Obituary

Daniel Harrity, 41, a former South Scranton resident, died unexpectedly Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Jaimee Merrell.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Thomas Harrity and Joann Duzak Wright, both of Scranton. He attended Scranton public schools and was employed as a foreman for Savani and Co. Danny was an avid guitar player who enjoyed listening to his favorite band, Guns N' Roses, as well as attending other live music venues. He prided himself in his Irish culture while attending the St. Patrick's Day parade celebrations with his closest family and friends. Danny adored his dog, Mason, taking his father out, visiting with his friends and family, working out and appreciated the talents of many tattoo artists. He is most remembered for loving his father, sons, wife, family and his best friends with all his love, strength and protection.

Also surviving are his sons, Dylan and Declan Harrity, Scranton; stepdaughter, Skyeler Kopper; brothers, William and Stephen Wright; sisters, Christine Everett, Susan Schneider and Jennie Robacker, all of Scranton; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his very special aunt, Catherine Poli, who helped raise him.

A graveside committal service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Cathedral Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Michael Bryant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats & Dogs, c/o 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.


