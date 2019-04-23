Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Danny" Hartnett. View Sign Service Information Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc 436 Cedar Ave Scranton , PA 18505 (570)-343-2212 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel "Danny" Hartnett, 63, is on the 19th hole with his Lord and Savior, his brother, family and friends in Heaven after succumbing to an illness on the 18th hole of his favorite golf course last week.



Born in Scranton, Danny was the second of four boys to Daniel and the late Ann Conslato Hartnett. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and worked for many years at Suckle Industries, retiring two years ago as a sheet metal worker for the Tobyhanna Army Depot.



Danny had a lust for life, especially after victoriously battling alcoholism and bravely remaining sober for the past 20-plus years. He had a new lease on life after marrying the love of his life, Gail Urnoski Hartnett, 17 years ago. He became an avid golfer and developed countless friendships along the way.



His family would like to thank his golfing buddies who courageously fought to save his life that day at the golf course. They would also like to thank the ICU staff at Geisinger CMC for its exemplary care.



Also surviving are sons, Derek Mandichak and wife, Paulette, North Carolina; and Joseph Mandichak, wife, Jarka, and grandsons, Dickson City; brothers, Joe and wife, Marge, Scranton; and Frank, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Rose Hartnett, Texas; several nieces and nephews.



Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin; his mom; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



A blessing service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Friends and family may celebrate Danny's life in the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

