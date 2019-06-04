|
Daniel J. Cox of South Abington Twp. passed away Tuesday, May 21.
A graduate of Abington Heights High School, Daniel was the owner/operator of Daniel's Paint and Wallpapering. Born in Scranton, he was the son of Michael Sr. and Beverly Hadsall Cox.
Also surviving are son, Maxwell Sampson Cox, Florida; brothers, Michael Cox Jr. and wife, Billijane, Mechanicsburg; and William B. Cox and wife, Jeanine, Ambler; nephews, Nathanael and Carson; nieces, Stephanie, Rebecca and Alexandria; grandniece, Scarlett; and loyal canine friend, Clyde.
Memorial services will be held Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on June 4, 2019