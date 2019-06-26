Daniel J. Garcia of Lake­ville, Pa. (Lake Wallenpaupack), and formerly of Metu­chen, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia surrounded by the love of his family. He was 82 years old. Daniel was born on March 13, 1937, in Newark, N.J., to the late Juan Garcia and the late Anna (Gyenese) Garcia.



Mr. Garcia was a longtime resident of Metuchen. He spent summers at his home on Lake Wallenpaupack, eventually making it his permanent residence 18 years ago. Daniel worked as an industrial engineer and project manager with AT&T for many years before retiring. Daniel devoted many years of his life serving as a member and as president of the Metuchen Lions Club, serving his community and the needs of the blind. He enjoyed fishing, the Jersey Shore, vacationing; but most importantly, Daniel's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.



Daniel is survived by his devoted daughters, Dana Cox; Nancy Harding and her husband, David; and Katherine Fern; his cherished grandchildren, Daniel, Taylor, Callie and Grace; his sister, Jeanette Anderson-Suydam; and his brother, James Garcia. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Katherine (Stark), in 2012; and his cherished grandson, Chad Fern, in 2015.



Daniel's life celebration will include visitation on Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Fune­ral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, N.J. There will be a funeral Mass on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Mic­hael's RC Church, 4 Church St., in Netcong, N.J. Daniel will be laid to rest at the Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive Twp., N.J. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, N.J. For memorial donations, please consider the Lions Clubs International Foundation at www.LionsClubs.org.



For further information and to share a fond memory of Daniel, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.

