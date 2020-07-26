Home

Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-6416
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Neil W Regan Funeral Home Inc
1900 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church
312 Davis St.
Daniel J. Harnett Jr. Obituary

Daniel J. Hartnett Jr. died on July 19, his 95th birthday.

"Well, it's your big 95th birthday today, Buddy, what are you going to do?"

"I think, maybe, I'll have a big party! I'll go dance with Jesus and then I'll grab my wife Ann (Conslato) and dance, "Could I Have this Dance for the Rest of My Life." Then I'll want to see my sons, of course, Kevin (haven't seen him in years) and Danny. Yes, and I'll invite my brothers and sisters, too - Gene, Joe, Marion Conaboy, Rose Demyan and Peggy Cutonilli. I want to see my mom Rose Coyle and dad Daniel again - and all my in-laws and tons of other relatives I'd like to be there. I want to see my friends too, like my pals from the fire department. You know I worked there for over 40 years! It's going to be great!"

"But what about us? The ones who love you here on earth?"

"Well, I'll be remembering the many good times I had with my son, Joe and Marge, and son, Frank. Of course, I'll miss my brother, Walter and his wife, Shirley; my sister, Kathy Abdalla; and my daughters-in-law, Rose and Gail; and my grandchildren and great-grandchildren who've been a real blessing to me. I won't forget my nieces and nephews who called me "Uncle Buddy" and I'll especially fondly remember going to all those dances with Debby and Bobby Bilardi."

"Well, we'll miss you! You've always been the best, kindest, most generous dad, papa, uncle and friend that someone could ever have. As we see you off, we'll make sure to thank all of your friends at Allied Terrace for taking such good care of you while you were here. Give a big hug to everyone there for us. Until we see each other again we'll be thinking of you and rejoicing in all the great things you'll be experiencing in your new life. We love you."

In accordance with his wishes he has been cremated. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505, with Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or at stjude.org.


