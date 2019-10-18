|
Daniel J. Kennedy, 83, of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, surrounded by his family. He was born in Shenandoah, Pa., on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1936, to the late Daniel and Elizabeth Mulhern Kennedy. Dan graduated from Scranton Preparatory School in 1954. He received his Bachelor of Arts from King's College in 1958 and his Master of Science from the University of Scranton in 1962. On Aug. 10, 1963, he married his beloved wife of 56 years, Ellen O'Rourke.
In 1958, Dan became the first graduate of Scranton Prep to return to his alma mater as a faculty member. He would spend his career at Prep. In 1971, Dan was instrumental in the decision to make Prep co-ed and became the first lay principal not just of Prep, but of any Jesuit high school in the United States. He served as principal until 1983, when he became the dean of admissions. Over the years, Dan also served as both the boys' and girls' basketball coach. Throughout his 45-year career at Prep, Dan, often known as "the Bear," taught math to generations of students, who remember him for his wit, his kindness and, of course, Mr. Kennedy's World-Famous Function Machine, which his students are now passing on to their own students.
In 1982, Dan was the first recipient of the T. Donald Rinfret, S.J., Distinguished Alumnus Award at Prep. The Rinfret Award is presented to a Prep graduate who has brought distinction to the school through service to others. The University of Scranton conferred an honorary doctorate on Dan in 1988. Today, the highest honor for a member of the Scranton Prep Girls' Basketball team is the Dan Kennedy Award, given to the player who displays outstanding leadership, character, sportsmanship and athleticism, characteristics Dan not only displayed in his own life, but fostered in his students, his children and his grandchildren.
Well-known for his devotion to his family, and happiest sitting on his porch on Fisk Street, Dan is survived by his wife, Ellen; five children, Liz and her husband, David Walsh, of Havertown, Pa.; Dan and his wife, Peggy, of Newark, Del.; John and his wife, Erin, of Chicago, Ill.; Kevin and his wife, Monica, of Recife, Brazil; and Ellen of Philadelphia, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Conor, Katelyn, Kielty, Molly, Daniel, Emmett, Claire and Ellen; his brother, Kevin, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Poor (FriendsofthePoorScranton.org) or to the scholarship fund at Scranton Preparatory School in memory of Daniel J. Kennedy.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019