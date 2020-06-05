|
Daniel J. McGlone of Scranton died Sunday at Linwood Nursing Center.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Clarence J. and Miriam Halpin McGlone, he graduated from Scranton Prep in 1960 and the University of Scranton in 1964, then attended Georgetown University for graduate studies.
Surviving are four brothers, John, Paul, Michael and Jeffery McGlone; three sisters, Mary Louise Kearney, Ann and Jane McGlone; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Linwood Nursing and Sacred Heart Hospice for the care they provided.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020