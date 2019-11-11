Home

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniel J. Sedlak Obituary
Daniel J. Sedlak, 50, of Archbald, died Saturday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehab after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Peckville, son of Joan Krohto Sedlak of Eynon and the late Andrew Sedlak, he was a 1987 graduate of Valley View High School and served in the United States Marine Corps receiving recognition as a marksman and sharpshooter. He was a member of the Hricak McAndrew American Legion Post 869 in Archbald where he served as sergeant-at-arms. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend and avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.

Also surviving are son, James M. Sedlak and wife, Casey, Dickson City; brothers, Andrew Sedlak and wife, Leslie, Peckville; Mark Sedlak and wife, Sandy, Jermyn; sisters, Joanne Foley and husband, John, Throop; Denise Rogatto and husband, Dan, Sheffield, Ohio; Judy Carey and husband, Don, Archbald; Andrea Covey and husband, Bruce, Lake Ariel; Alison Sauer and husband, Tony, Beaver Dam, Wis.; two grandchildren, Savannah and Anya; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his companion of 17 years, Donna Liquori.

The funeral will be Tuesday with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville, with military honors at 7.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4 until time of service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Daniel's name to the Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, NCMF, 919 Martin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 11, 2019
