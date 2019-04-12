Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Louis Hymowitz. View Sign

We lost Daniel Louis Hymowitz, 37, of Newfoundland, on Friday, April 5, 2019.



He was born Oct. 29, 1981, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He was the son of Mary Ellen Palmieri and John Erickson. Daniel was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was the owner and operator of Prestige Painting LLC, of Mount Pocono.



Daniel had tremendous passion that could be seen throughout all aspects of his life, especially in his work, his relationships with friends and the love he showed his family. He believed in playing as hard as he worked and loved fishing, competition shooting and riding his motorcycles, among so many other things. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.



Surviving in addition to his parents are his sisters, Jennifer Cavanaugh, Mary Ellen Lucas; and his brother, Robert Erickson. Danny is also survived by his beloved grandmother, Eileen; his uncles, Vincent, Louis and James; his aunts, Donna, Michelle, Paula and Rosaria; his nieces and nephews; his many cousins; and additional aunts and uncles.



Daniel was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Louis Palmieri, in 2016.



A blessing service will be conducted Saturday at 4 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Friends and family may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, and from 1 until 4 p.m., at the funeral home.



