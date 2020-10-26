Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel P. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel P. Murphy Obituary

Daniel P. Murphy of Taylor, formerly of Scranton, died Thursday at Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Jerome and Joan Reese Murphy, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed as a claims representative by the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Office.

He was an avid Notre Dame and Boston Celtics fan.

Surviving are his siblings, Patricia Rosengrant and her husband, Calvin, Throop; Joan Schott and husband, John, Peckville; Gary and Tracy; several nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara McLean and husband, Harold; and Geraldine Zackoski.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.

Please note all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face coverings and social distancing.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -