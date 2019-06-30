Daniel Rockaway, 66, of South Abington Twp., died late Thursday night at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Meri Rockaway.



Born in Glendale, W.Va., son of the late William "Paige" and Magdalen (Kurelac) Rockaway, he grew up in West Virginia and received his GED. Daniel and Meri moved to the Abington area to help manage the new Elby's restaurants. This led to a lifelong career as a manager in the restaurant industry. Eventually, Daniel and Meri opened Willoby's Restaurant in Eynon. Following its closure, Daniel worked at Perkins until his retirement as manager.



Daniel was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Junior Mechanics, the Shriners Masonic Lodge and Rotary for some time. His passions were work and family.



Also surviving are three children, Daniel Lee Rockaway and wife, Martha, Chapel Hill, N.C.; Paige Rockaway and husband, Ryan Mulson, Pittsburgh; and Patrick Rockaway, South Abington Twp.; eight siblings, David Rockaway and Lyudmila, Melvin Rockaway and Nelia, Helen Pfeiffer and Jeff, Eileen Vitale, Nina Hardaway, and Junior, Minnie Rockaway-Rejonis, Carlton Rockaway and Kelsey Rockaway; two grandchildren, Isabel Rockaway and Jack Mulson; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019