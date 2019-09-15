|
|
Dann Burrows Davies, 76, died peacefully after a valiant, fierce battle with cancer, surrounded by some of the many people who loved him.
Born and raised in Taylor, he was the oldest child of Arch and Olive Dann Davies. He was a proud graduate of Taylor High School class of 1961 and attended East Stroudsburg University before joining the United States Air Force. After an honorable discharge, he graduated from Lackawanna Business College, Scranton, and went on to cultivate a successful career in accounts payable auditing.
With a quick mind and steady nerves, he excelled at duplicate bridge, achieving a silver life master ranking. He was an avid fan of sports, particularly the Yankees, and of big breakfasts, common sense, dressing snazzy and good conversation. He lived in South Florida for many years but never forgot the charms of Northeast Pennsylvania.
He leaves behind two daughters, Dawn (Tony) Tyrrell of Plantation, Fla.; and Dani (Nick) Moschella of Boca Raton, Fla.; a sister, Gail (Donald) Miller of Clarks Summit; a brother, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Davies of Taylor; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
He will be so very missed by his family, who will host a public celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Lucca's, 802 S. Main St., Taylor. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in his honor and give your dad a hug.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019