Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heaven gained an angel, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend as Danny J. Salzmann, 62, was taken too soon on Nov. 17, 2020.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 25, 1958, to the late John and Josephine Salzmann, he was a 1976 graduate of West Scranton High School. Danny worked for over 40 years as a maintenance supervisor at the Scranton Housing Authority. He took pride in his work and cared deeply for the many tenants he assisted during his career. An avid golfer, Yankee and Packer fan, he enjoyed traveling and attending games with his family and friends. He spent many years coaching basketball and baseball and never missed any of his children's games. He was their biggest fan! Danny loved spending time with his family and the enormous amount of great friends he had. The memories of him are endless, and he will forever be loved and missed deeply. Danny will remain in the hearts of all that knew and loved him.

Surviving are a son, Danny Salzmann, Scranton; daughters, Tessa Salzmann, Scranton; and Taylor Fuqua and husband, Hunter, Acworth, Ga.; mother of his children, Karen Salzmann, Scranton; niece, Jamie Hape, Old Forge; brother, Donald James, Scranton; and sister, Terry Ross, Scranton; grandchildren, Hudson Fuqua and Dalilah Salzmann; great-niece, Mariela Ferrit; and cousin, Wally Tugend, Scranton. Danny is also survived by his soulmate, Lyn Sottile, Scranton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold (Jake) and Sophia Salzmann, and brother, Skip James.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Friends may call from 11 to 1:45 p.m. and are asked to observe social distancing guidelines.


