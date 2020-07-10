Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-1152
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Jarrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Jarrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Jarrow Obituary

Daniel P. Jarrow, 78, a lifelong Jessup resident, died at home. His wife, Ann Marie Pellis Jarrow, died Sept. 21, 2017.

Born March 26, 1942, on Hill Street in Jessup, he was the son of Giovanna (Johanna) Petrini Jarrow Parlanti and the late Peter Jarrow.

He attended Jessup High School and served with the 109th Infantry of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

He worked for the Mayflower Showcase Company in Jessup, and retired from Suckle Corporation of Scranton.

A hunter and avid fisherman, he liked fly fishing, tying his own flies, and was one of the best mushroom pickers in Jessup.

He was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and New England Patriots.

He loved his neighborhood and friends, and playing his daily lotto numbers.

Also surviving are an aunt and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Giulio Parlanti; and his in-laws, Dominick "Socka" and Amelia (Millie) Prokop Pellis.

Private graveside services with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale, will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Daniel's name to the .

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -