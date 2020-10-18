Home

Dante (DJ) Capoccia Jr. Obituary

Dante (DJ) Capoccia Jr. of Hamlin passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side after a long courageous battle with cancer. His wife is the former Heather Krelluitz.

Born in Dunmore, he was the son of Dante Cappoccia Sr. and his wife, Judy, and his mother, Anna Bentler Estes.

He was a wonderful husband, brother and son. He would do anything for anyone if he could. He was a huge animal watcher. He loved to hunt, fish and golf, and tinker around the house. He will be missed dearly by many.

He is also survived by his brother, Roger; and sister, Anita; many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.


