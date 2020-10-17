Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Szescila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Szescila

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Szescila Obituary

Darlene Szescila, 60, of Carbondale, died Thursday, Oct. 15. She was the widow of Raymond Edward Szescila.

Born in Passaic, N.J., daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Kocko Wright, she was a graduate of Passaic High School. She was previously employed as a secretary in the construction industry. She was kind, loving and giving. She was passionate about cooking and was a social butterfly. She will be missed beyond words and her absence will be felt deeply everywhere. She will be remembered for her bright smile and warm heart and she will never be forgotten.

Surviving are a daughter, Niki-le Szescila, Chenango Forks, N.Y.; a son, Raymond Szescila; granddaughter, Aubrey Szescila, California; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Private funeral services were held. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -