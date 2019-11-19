Home

Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
Darnell Delores Neal


1960 - 2019
Darnell Delores Neal Obituary
Darnell Delores Neal died Thursday at Scranton Geisinger Community Medical Center after a long-term illness.

Born Oct. 4, 1960, in Scranton, daughter of the late Joan Cousins Parham and Earl D. Frazier, she educated herself in Scranton public schools and worked as a teacher's aide with the United Neighborhood Centers in the community. Darnell loved spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to eat and going to events. She had a smile that would light up a room. A beautiful person, she was truly loved and we will greatly miss her.

Surviving are three children, John Reed Jr. and wife, Danielle; Brandy Centeno and husband, Robert; and DelRon Reed, all of Scranton; three sisters, Cheryl Frazier and Kimberly Frazier, and Quinta Parham, all of Scranton; three brothers, Earl D. Frazier Jr., Wilkes-Barre; and Jason and Patrick Frazier, Scranton; grandchildren, Kaleef Boone, Taliah Reed and Robert Centeno III, Scranton; and Naquan Reed, Philadelphia; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Sean D. Coleman; and husband, Willie Charles Neal.

A blessing service will be held Thursday at noon in the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to noon. Memorial contributions can be made to Brandy Centeno, c/o the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019
