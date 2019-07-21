Darrel George Fantini, 56, of Gouldsboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 19, at home. Wed in 1990, he married the love of his life, Denise (Hinkle) Fantini. They just recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.



Born in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of George and Veda (Trippe) Fantini of Newark, Del. He attended the University of Delaware and Wilmington University, where he played baseball. He was a Realtor in Delaware, working with his family in their real estate offices and owned the TCBY in Dickson City.



Darrel loved being outside, especially snowmobiling with his son, Dylan, at the local state forests, Tug Hill, and especially on the lake. He loved sharing hot fudge sundaes with his daughter, Cierra. He also enjoyed going to Rehoboth Beach, making great memories with his family. As a sports fan, he along with his family had season tickets to Penn State football and coached Dylan's and Cierra's baseball, softball and basketball teams. Darrel was a handy man, often working around his house landscaping or helping his neighbors with their projects. He was an avid follower of the weather and loved driving and working on his Corvettes.



In addition to his wife and parents, Darrel is survived by his son, Dylan Fantini; and his daughter, Cierra Fantini, both at home; his sister, Darla Lemper and her husband, Terry, of Townsend, Del.; his nieces, Valerie King, Alexi Bisogno and Niki Lemper; and his great-nephew, Max King.



The funeral will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 9:30 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., with a funeral Mass at 10:30 in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 2121 Commerce St., Pocono Summit. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To share your fondest memories of Darrel, please visit the funeral home's website.

Published in Scranton Times on July 21, 2019