More Obituaries for Daryl Davenport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Davenport

Daryl Davenport Obituary
Daryl Davenport, 55, of West Scranton, died Sunday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife of 35 years, Brenda Lee Davenport, died on July 5, 2019.

Born in Ithaca, New York, he was the son of Donald and Anastasia Davenport, Mill City. Daryl was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and worked as a painter at the University of Scranton until his retirement. He was a member of the Painters Union, Local District Council 21.

Daryl was a caring and proud husband, father, grandfather, brother and a friend to many.

Along with his parents, he is survived his children, Tonilynn Davenport, Samantha Lee Davenport and Joseph R. Davenport, all of Scranton; three grandchildren; and sisters, Dana Clark and Lonnie Hanicak.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Robin Cooper.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
