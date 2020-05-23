Home

John J Turko & Sons Funeral Home Inc
402 Boulevard Ave
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-3489
David A. Flederbach Obituary
David A. Flederbach, 54, of Carbondale, and formerly of Olyphant, died Thursday morning at home following an illness. His wife is the former Felicia Ballog.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late William and Judith Heckler Flederbach, he was a graduate of Mid Valley High School, class of 1984, and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company and a former member of Olyphant Hose Co. #2.

In addition to his wife, Felicia, he is also survived by one brother, Joseph Flederbach of Throop; one sister, Julie Flederbach of Blakely; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020
