|
|
David passed away unexpectedly Nov. 29 at the young age of 59. He is survived by his mother, Ann; three siblings, George, James and Jean (Warner); two sisters-in-law, Angie and Jan; and a brother-in-law, Carston; as well as a host of nieces and nephews that were close to his heart.
The family will celebrate his life in a private gathering and his interment will occur at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in his name to the ASPCA, one of his favorite charities.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019