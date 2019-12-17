Home

Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
David A. Schoffstall

David A. Schoffstall Obituary
David passed away unexpectedly Nov. 29 at the young age of 59. He is survived by his mother, Ann; three siblings, George, James and Jean (Warner); two sisters-in-law, Angie and Jan; and a brother-in-law, Carston; as well as a host of nieces and nephews that were close to his heart.

The family will celebrate his life in a private gathering and his interment will occur at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in his name to the ASPCA, one of his favorite charities.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019
