Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
David A. Toye


1956 - 2020
David A. Toye Obituary
David Toye, 63, of Archbald, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Leah Chindemi Toye.

David was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 1, 1956, a son of the late William and Eileen Allen Toye. He was a graduate of Abington Heights High School, class of 1974, and was employed by Gertrude Hawk Chocolates for over 30 years.

He loved gardening, hunting, NASCAR and working in his garage.

Also surviving are two daughters, Stephanie, husband, Edmund Feliciano, Archbald; and Molly Toye, Carbondale Twp.; a son, David, Archbald; two sisters, Kathleen Toye, partner, John Whitman, Stow, Ohio; and Debbie Sweppenheiser of Factoryville; four brothers, Bill, wife, Christine, Cresco; Greg, wife, Patti, Lake Ariel; Doug, wife, Kathy, Lake Winola; and Michael, wife, Kim, Factoryville; two grandsons, Leo Feliciano and Michael Novak; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Stephen; and a brother-in-law, Paul Swepppenheiser.

A religious service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with the Rev. Brian Clarke officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Williams Street, Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020
