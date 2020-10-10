Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
David Davenport
David Adrian Davenport Obituary

David Adrian Davenport, Nicholson, died Tuesday evening at the Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was the widower of Betsy Greene Davenport, who died in 2011.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Harold and Nancy Davies Davenport.

Before his retirement, David spent nearly five decades driving semi-tractor-trailor trucks across the lower 48 and all the way up to Alaska, transporting everything from Florida oranges to United States military equipment. David was a member of the Nicholson United Methodist Church and a Mason of the 32nd Level at the Nicholson Masonic Lodge.

Surviving are his sons, Scott Erb, Scranton; Todd Erb, Jermyn; Eric Erb, Los Angeles, Calif.; Shawn Davenport, San Anselmo, Calif.; and Andrew Markey, Pittston; and daughter, Tracy Markey, Carbondale. He was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather.

David has a surviving sister, Sheila Davenport, and was preceded in death by a brother, Erol Davenport.

Services will be private at the family's discretion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


