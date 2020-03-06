|
|
David Andrukat, 59, of Carbondale, passed away March 4, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pa.
David was born in Scranton to David and Lorraine on July 15, 1960. He was a graduate of Valley View High School, Archbald. David was a kind and gentle soul who loved music and movies and amassed quite the collection over the years. Some of his favorite artists are Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd, along with horror movies and science fiction. David loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by many.
David is survived by his mother and father, Lorraine and David Andrukat, Carbondale; sisters, Debra Reimer MacNamara and husband, Jack, North Carolina; Deborah Wasnock and husband, Edmund, Union Dale; stepsisters, Patricia O'Boyle, Scranton; Sheryll Fulmer, Florida; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many nieces and nephews; along with his extended family of many years at the Scranton Counseling Center.
David will be welcomed into his eternal rest by his sister, Joy Hart; stepmother, Marge Andrukat; and stepfather, Leo Healey Sr.; stepbrothers, Peter Healey, John (Jimmy) Healey, Leo Healey Jr.; and a stepsister, Lori Anderson.
A memorial for David will be held Saturday, March 7, at 5 p.m. at the Ponderosa Hotel, 719 Pine St., Mayfield, Pa. It is the family's hope that you will join us and share a favorite memory of David with all in attendance.
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore and the staff of the Scranton Counseling Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020