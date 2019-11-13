|
David B. Ellard, 60, a resident of Scranton, died Monday, Nov. 4, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton after a lengthy illness.
Born in Binghamton, N.Y., he was the son of the late William and Louise Wirth Ellard. Before his illness, David was employed by Sandvik Steel. David discovered his passion of cooking. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle, shooting and going to the NHRA drag races with his friend. David had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone out.
The Ellard and Walsh families would like to thank the Green Ridge Health Care Center for the excellent care that David received.
David is survived by his brother, William Ellard and wife, Donna, Dunmore; sister, Cindy Walsh and husband, James, Olyphant; several nieces and nephews; and a great-nephew.
There will be no viewing or church services. The family will celebrate David's life privately. If anyone would like to make a contribution in honor of David, contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 13, 2019