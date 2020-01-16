|
David Bentler, 56, of Thornhurst Twp., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was the husband of the former Nadine (Perna) and the couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on March 26.
Born in Port Jervis, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ernest and Jean (Stout) Bentler. David graduated from North Pocono High School in 1981, where he was a member of the rifle team and lettered in wrestling. David was the owner of Bentler's General Carpentry in Thornhurst Twp.
He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA and was a vocal advocate for gun owners' rights. As an avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed spending time hiking, casting a line and waiting for that next "big catch" or seeking out his next trophy buck. He was also a member of the Brighton Snowmobile Club in Vermont and always looked forward to making memories with his wife and their best friends, Wes and Laura Stanton, while snowmobiling.
David had a huge heart; often he could be found in his garage helping family/friends work on projects, repair vehicles or help with home improvement jobs. He just got finished sanding and staining a 15-foot black walnut tree slab with his nephew, Tony Larson and son, David.
In addition to his wife Nadine, David is survived by his son, David Bentler and his wife, Amanda, of Thornhurst Twp.; his daughter, Nicole Bentler, of Florida; his grandchildren, Alexandra, Christian and Payton Bentler; his siblings, Lois Benginia and her husband, Louis, of Spring Brook Twp.; and Geraldine Larson, of Gouldsboro; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ernie Jr. "Pete" Bentler.
As per David's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of David, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020