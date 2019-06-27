David Boehning, 76, of South Abington Twp., died Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family, including his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Miller.



Born in Francesville, Ind., he was the son of the late George and Laura Boehning. He was a graduate of Francesville High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Baptist Bible College & Seminary. David had a strong passion for missionary work while he lived in the Philippines from 1969 until 1981. Seven of those years, he served as pastor of Manila Baptist Church. When he and Charlotte returned to the states, David served as a pastor in Miami, Fla., Lafayette, Ind., and Haddon Heights, N.J. He also taught as a mission's professor at Clarks Summit University. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.



David became a follower of Jesus Christ at a young age and was led into the ministry after the death of his 15-year-old brother, Fred. He devoted his life to helping others find their hope in Christ through Bible teaching, evangelism and discipleship.



Also surviving are three daughters, Kristin Crichton and Paul; StacyAnn Matz and Jay; Lisel Whipple and Drew; three brothers, Larry and wife, Marilyn; Tom and wife, Stacey; John and wife, Linda; and seven grandchildren, Katelynn, Nathaniel, Jacob, Leyla, Kaelee, Liam and Lewis.



A memorial service will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Vernard Road, Clarks Summit, by the Rev Paul Osborne, assistant pastor. Interment will take place in Roseland Cemetery, Francesville, Ind.



Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 6 at the church.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church or Clarks Summit University.

Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary