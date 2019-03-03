Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Brown. View Sign

David Brown, 88, Wyoming, and formerly of Old Forge, died Friday under the care of Heartland Hospice at Commonwealth Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan Mischello Brown, on Sept. 2, 2008.



Born in Dupont, on July 18, 1930, son of the late Silas and Alice Dolman Brown, he was educated at the former Dupont High School before entering the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed in Japan, before earning his honorable discharge. He owned Brown & Brown Construction Co. in Old Forge before working at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he ultimately retired. He was also a lifelong member of the Full Gospel Chapel in Avoca.



He enjoyed cooking, gardening and, above all, fishing. His passion for fishing also took him several times annually to Canada, where he would fish with friends and family. He loved both his country western movies, especially those starring Johnny Cash, and his country music. Dearly loved by his family, he will forever be missed.



His family wishes to extend its gratefulness to Dr. Mark Lyons and the entire staffs of both Heartland Hospice and W.B. General's I.C.U. for their collective care and kindness during this difficult time.



He is survived by daughters, Denise Smith and husband, James, Scranton; and Lisa Barnello and husband, Robert, Pocono Summit; a granddaughter, whom he raised and considered his daughter, Dana Foglia and husband Richard, (Dick), Harveys Lake; a grandson, Scot Felkowski, Old Forge, whom he adored; siblings, Shirley Vosburg, Moosic; Audrey Stefanko and husband, Robert, Moosic; and Willard "Buddy" Brown, Moosic; and many nieces and nephews.



A sister, Jenny Brown, also preceded him in death as a toddler.



A funeral service to be conducted by the Rev. David O'Brien is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Old Forge Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence.





David Brown, 88, Wyoming, and formerly of Old Forge, died Friday under the care of Heartland Hospice at Commonwealth Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Susan Mischello Brown, on Sept. 2, 2008.Born in Dupont, on July 18, 1930, son of the late Silas and Alice Dolman Brown, he was educated at the former Dupont High School before entering the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Korean War, stationed in Japan, before earning his honorable discharge. He owned Brown & Brown Construction Co. in Old Forge before working at Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he ultimately retired. He was also a lifelong member of the Full Gospel Chapel in Avoca.He enjoyed cooking, gardening and, above all, fishing. His passion for fishing also took him several times annually to Canada, where he would fish with friends and family. He loved both his country western movies, especially those starring Johnny Cash, and his country music. Dearly loved by his family, he will forever be missed.His family wishes to extend its gratefulness to Dr. Mark Lyons and the entire staffs of both Heartland Hospice and W.B. General's I.C.U. for their collective care and kindness during this difficult time.He is survived by daughters, Denise Smith and husband, James, Scranton; and Lisa Barnello and husband, Robert, Pocono Summit; a granddaughter, whom he raised and considered his daughter, Dana Foglia and husband Richard, (Dick), Harveys Lake; a grandson, Scot Felkowski, Old Forge, whom he adored; siblings, Shirley Vosburg, Moosic; Audrey Stefanko and husband, Robert, Moosic; and Willard "Buddy" Brown, Moosic; and many nieces and nephews.A sister, Jenny Brown, also preceded him in death as a toddler.A funeral service to be conducted by the Rev. David O'Brien is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at Old Forge Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

(570) 562-1590 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close