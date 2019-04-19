Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Burton. View Sign

David Burton, a lifelong resident of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away at University of Iowa on Sunday, April 14, due to injuries sustained at work.



He was born in Wellsboro, Pa., on Sept. 6, 1952, and was the son of the late John and Blanche Burton. Dave cherished time spent with his family, especially on Christmas, where he loved watching his grandchildren open presents and cooking for his whole family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at their annual family reunion. Dave was a simple man and spent his free time watching NASCAR and going to the casino. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and was looking forward to retirement. He was well respected and known for being caring and generous. Dave was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be missed immensely.



Surviving are sons, Eric (Lauren) and Kyle Burton, of Clarks Summit; daughter, Jennelle (Charlie) Ambrogi, of Throop, Pa.; stepsons, Alex (Tami) Duffield, of Clarks Summit; and Zach (Kim) Duffield, of Scranton, Pa.; grandchildren, Colin and Greyson Burton and Natalia and Vaida Ambrogi; stepgrandchildren, Sami, Abby, Zachary and Spencer Duffield; sisters, Margaret (Dick) Slusser, Diane Sarber, Audrey Jimenez, Linda (Mike) Duda and Susan (Bob) Dudeczka; a brother, Gary (Mary Ellen) Burton; a stepbrother, Jack (Dorothy) Bierman; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Kathleen Burton; sisters, Elizabeth Ryan and Judy Gulla; and stepbrother, Carl Bierman.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Reception immediately following.



