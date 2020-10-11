Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victor M. Ferri Funeral Home - Old Forge
522 Fallon St.
Old Forge, PA 18518
570-457-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Barber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Barber Obituary

David C. Barber, 62, of Duryea, died Tuesday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre. His wife, June Ann Thorne Barber, preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2017.

Also surviving are his mother, Gladys Bonham Barber; sons, Kevin and Scott Barber; stepson, Robert Bartolomei; sister, Laura Coddington; brothers, Larry and Randy Barber; five stepgrandchildren; several nieces, great-nieces and nephew.

In accordance with David's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are by Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -