David "Scot" Cronkite, 53, of Yardville, N.J., and formerly of Scranton, died Jan. 10 at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.
Born in Scranton on Dec. 21, 1966, he was the son of the late Roger Cronkite and Diane (Zellers) Habeeb. A lifelong car enthusiast, he formerly owned Laser Sound and Audio, Clarks Summit.
The son of a Moc-a-Tek electrician, Scot's passion for motor vehicles spanned his entire life. From dirt track and amateur drag racing, he also loved riding his motorcycle and racing RC cars. He also enjoyed cooking, even after becoming disabled, and his longtime favorite vacation spot was Niagara Falls. Each of his loved ones had their own memories of trips there with Scot.
Despite his physical limitations, Scot's kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness and loving nature remained unwavered. Now resting at peace, he will always be missed.
A proud United States Air Force veteran, Scot garnered countless awards for his service including the AF Outstanding Unit Award, AF Good Conduct Medal and the AF Training/Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbons (Rifle).
He is survived by his beloved, Jennifer Freed, and son, Michael Clayton Freed; sister, Cathy Seamans and husband, Clyde, Clifford Twp.; nephew, Benjamin Seamans, Clifford Twp.; his stepfather, Ted Habeeb, West Scranton; his "ome," Barbara Mitchell; his uncles, Gary and James Zellers; and many adoring family members and friends.
A celebration of Scot's life will be Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, to begin with a blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow. Private burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 2 to service time. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020