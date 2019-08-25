|
|
David F. DeMello, 74, of Clarks Summit, died Thursday at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sybil (Fairhurst) DeMello, who he married on Oct. 7, 1967.
Born July 30, 1945, in New Bedford, Mass., he was the son of the late Frank C. and Rose (Jorge) DeMello. David graduated from New Bedford High School in 1963 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in 1967 from the University of Massachusetts - Dartmouth.
David worked for 30-plus years in the paper industry, which consisted of technical sales, sales management (both nationally and internationally) Beloit Manhattan Tenure. Professionally, he was an active member of PIMA (Paper Industry Management Association) and TAPPI (Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry). Before his retirement, David was general manager of Metso Paper North America in Clarks Summit.
During David's younger years, he coached Little League in Massachusetts, assisted in coaching football in Virginia and assisted coaching in Miss-E League Softball and Abington Girls Soccer in Clarks Summit. He was a former member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish and was active in the Lazarus Program at the church. David and his family enjoyed vacations to their second home in Buzzard's Bay, Mass., with his wife, children and grandchildren. During the summer months, they enjoyed boating, fishing, shelling and golf. David took great pride in his two daughters' academic, athletic and career accomplishments and also enjoyed his grandsons' sporting events.
David truly valued the loyal support of his wife in all of his endeavors during their life together. She was his cornerstone in life and attributes all of his success to her.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are two daughters, Dana Kromko and husband, Bobby, of Clarks Summit; and Sara Lowe and husband, Paul, of Jefferson Twp.; one sister, Christine Brennan and husband, Bob, of New Bedford, Mass.; and four grandchildren, Evann, Jared, Christopher and Colton.
The funeral will be Friday, Sept. 6, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Assonet, Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snows Faith Formation program at the above address or Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Jennings Calvey is honored to serve David's family.
For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019