David F. Karr, 72, of Throop, passed away Tuesday morning at Moses Taylor Commonwealth Hospital in Scranton after an illness. His loving wife and soulmate of 45 years is the former Bettyann Sheroda Karr.
Born in Scranton, son of the late John and Sophie Pogorelski Karzenoski, he was a graduate of Throop High School and Johnson Technical School, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in millwork and cabinetry from Temple University. He also attended Penn State University, where he earned additional credits, and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore. Dave was a highly respected teacher and instructor in the woodworking and cabinetmaking trades. He was employed for many years at the Career Technology Center as an instructor in millwork and cabinetry, was a member of AFT, was a vocational and education instructor in woodworking and stainless glass for Scranton State School for the Deaf, and served as a stained glass instructor at the Indian Head Campground during the summer months. He was very active in his community, where he was a member of the Throop Planning Commission, vice president of the Throop Neighborhood Watch, past vice president of Throop Booster Club, member of the Throop Centennial Committee and, before his illness, attended Throop council meetings on a regular basis. He was also active with Boy Scout Troop 73 in Throop, serving as assistant Cubmaster, assistant Scoutmaster, and was affectionately known as "Cookie" for his preparations and cooking of camp meals. His hobbies included woodworking, stained glass, smoking meats, winemaking, gardening, and his backyard pond and koi. He especially loved spending his time with his two Jack Russells, Frazier and Kobe.
The family extends a special thank you to the nurses, aides and therapists at Dunmore Health Care, and to the doctors, nurses and aides at Moses Taylor Commonwealth Hospital for their kindness during this difficult time.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one daughter, Caryn Coury and spouse, Dr. Jeffrey Coury, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two sons, David and spouse, Stephanie, of Scranton; and Kevin and spouse, Amy, of Elizabethtown, Pa.; four grandchildren, Alyssa and Kamryn Coury, David Joseph Karr and Theodore Bryan Karr; one brother, Gene and spouse, Kim, of Throop; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and grandnieces.
He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Bryan David.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in SS. Anthony and Rocco Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, to be celebrated by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA. 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020