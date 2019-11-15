Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for David Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Farrell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Farrell Jr. Obituary
David Farrell Jr., 36, of Scranton, died Friday at home.

Born in Scranton, son of David Farrell Sr. and Carol Johnson Farrell, and stepson of David Jones and Joyce Clark, he was a graduate of Scranton High School. He was self-employed and did computer repair and was a handyman who could fix everything and anything. David was a very selfless person who would give the shirt off his back to help others and those in need of friendship.

Also surviving are a son, David Alexander Farrell, who loves his father very much; siblings, Brandon, Keith, Kristen, Nakita, Jonathan and Monica; stepsister, Stacey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who he adored.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Rosalyn Johnson; paternal grandparents, David and Yvonne Farrell; and a stepbrother, Wes.

A funeral service will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by Pastor Leonard Gilpin of Hope Evangelical Free Church. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -