David Farrell Jr., 36, of Scranton, died Friday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of David Farrell Sr. and Carol Johnson Farrell, and stepson of David Jones and Joyce Clark, he was a graduate of Scranton High School. He was self-employed and did computer repair and was a handyman who could fix everything and anything. David was a very selfless person who would give the shirt off his back to help others and those in need of friendship.
Also surviving are a son, David Alexander Farrell, who loves his father very much; siblings, Brandon, Keith, Kristen, Nakita, Jonathan and Monica; stepsister, Stacey; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who he adored.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Rosalyn Johnson; paternal grandparents, David and Yvonne Farrell; and a stepbrother, Wes.
A funeral service will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by Pastor Leonard Gilpin of Hope Evangelical Free Church. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019