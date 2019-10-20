|
David G. Markarian, 81, of Scranton, died peacefully Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Hospice after a lengthy illness. His wife of 58 years is the former Barbara J. Machler.
Born Oct. 11, 1938, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Ann (Garis) Markarian.
Dave was employed as a truck owner/operator for many years, and he owned several automobile body shops throughout the county. Dave was a man of many talents, known as "Tooler" by his children and grandchildren for his uncanny ability to fix, repair or fabricate anything. His talents led to an adventuresome life consumed with restoring cars, racing motorcycles, flying and building designer airplanes, home repairs and enjoying many friendships. He was a member of the Black Diamond Beamer Club, the P.C.T.D. (Pocono Crash Test Dummies) and a regular at the Sky Haven Airport in Tunkhannock. He received the Iron Butt Award for his participation of the motorcycle trek to Florida. He received the Million Mile Mark as a driver without a tire or repair malfunction. Dave was an avid chess player and music enthusiast. Dave had many friendships and it was said, "If you want an honest answer, ask Dave Markarian."
Dave's family would like to extend thanks to Hospice of the Sacred Heart for its outstanding care and compassion, especially Angela and Lori. Special thanks to granddaughter, Madison, for going above and beyond in caring for her grandfather and grandmother.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Kishan Markarian and Deanna Yeager, both of Scranton; his grandchildren, Devon Markarian, who gave him his nickname Boppy, Christopher Mursch, Madison Yeager, Paige Yeager, Renita, Selena and Michael; great-grandchildren: Nevaeda and Romeo Berrios; his sisters, Kay Ritter, of Allen, Texas; and Judy Trodahl, of New Zealand; and his uncle, Rev. Dr. John Markarian, of West Pittston.
Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Ray, in 2003
A memorial service will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 5 to 8 service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ellen DeGeneres Gorilla Fund.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019