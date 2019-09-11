Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wargo Jr Funeral Home
812 E Scott St
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 489-3962
Resources
More Obituaries for David Verespy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Verespy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Verespy Obituary
David Verespy, 56, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7.

He was the son of the late Steve and Mary Ann Verespy of Olyphant, Pa.

David is survived by son, DJ; daughters, Kylie and Karina (fiancé, CJ); and granddaughter, Ryla; sister, MiMi Morgan and husband, Harry; brother, Steve Verespy Jr.; and nephews, Stephen III and Cory.

Services will be private.

"Believe that life is a gift -recognize that gift and be humbled by it; appreciate that you are part of something great and timeless."

­­- Michael J. Fox

Arrangements by the Michael J. Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now