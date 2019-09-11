|
|
David Verespy, 56, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7.
He was the son of the late Steve and Mary Ann Verespy of Olyphant, Pa.
David is survived by son, DJ; daughters, Kylie and Karina (fiancé, CJ); and granddaughter, Ryla; sister, MiMi Morgan and husband, Harry; brother, Steve Verespy Jr.; and nephews, Stephen III and Cory.
Services will be private.
"Believe that life is a gift -recognize that gift and be humbled by it; appreciate that you are part of something great and timeless."
- Michael J. Fox
Arrangements by the Michael J. Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019