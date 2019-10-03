Home

David J. Butler, 95, formerly of Vandling, died Tuesday at the Gardens of Green Ridge, Scranton. His wife of 67 years is the former Anna Glushko.

Born in Vandling, he was the son of the late David and Mercy Cox Butler and a graduate of Vandling High School. David enlisted and served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, where he was a lead mechanic on B-24 bombers stationed in Italy.

David was employed for many years by Greyhound, working his way up from a driver to retiring as secretary-treasurer for the union in Phoenix, Ariz. He was a member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Jermyn.

He is also survived by a son, David Butler and wife, Susan, Las Vegas; a daughter, Dr. Cynthia Mancini, Franklin, Tenn.; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Trevor and Thomas Butler.

The funeral will be Saturday with a requiem service at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's R.O. Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, by the V. Rev. John Kowalczyk, pastor. Entombment with military honors will be at St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan.

Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Parastas will be at 6. Transferal to church will follow. For direction or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019
