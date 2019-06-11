|
David J. Campo, 94, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Monday, June 10.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with rite of committal and military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Viewing will be held at the church Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the Mass.
A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Times-Tribune. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2019