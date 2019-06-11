Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Campo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Campo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David J. Campo Obituary
David J. Campo, 94, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away Monday, June 10.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with rite of committal and military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Viewing will be held at the church Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the Mass.

A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Times-Tribune. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.