Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley Alliance Church
317 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Alliance Church
317 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Interment
Following Services
Orcutt's Grove Cemetery
Noxen, PA
David J. Shreve


1989 - 2019
David J. Shreve Obituary
David J. Shreve, 30, of Hanover Twp., died Monday after a long battle with kidney disease.

A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, to be conducted by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols. Interment will follow at Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019
