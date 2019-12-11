|
|
David J. Shreve, 30, of Hanover Twp., died Monday after a long battle with kidney disease.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, to be conducted by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols. Interment will follow at Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.
Friends and relatives may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 11, 2019