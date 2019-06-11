On Monday, June 10, 2019, David James Campo of Spring Brook Twp., age 94, was called home to our Lord. He was the son of the late Paul and Josephine Grado Campo, and the loving and devoted husband of Florence Bird Campo, to whom he was married 72 years.



David was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. He worked at Bethlehem Steel and at age 19 enlisted in the United States Army. He distinguished himself in service as a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division (Thunder from Heaven), 193rd Glider Infantry and as a Heavy Mortar 1st Gunner. He was injured during the Battle of the Bulge and received the Purple Heart. David received many citations and awards, including Bronze Stars, the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medals, Combat Badge, Expert Infantry Badge, Kane Campaign Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.



Upon returning from the service, David worked for R.F. Post, where he discovered his love for the road. Although he drove all week for work, he looked forward to taking his family for Sunday drives to Bushkill Falls, Hot Dog Johnny's and various tri-state destinations. David and Florence loved traveling and enjoyed several trips to the New England states and a trip across the country in their motorhome. David retired as an independent trucking operator.



David led his family by example. He was a tireless worker and provider, and was faithfully devoted to God, family and country. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Rybitski, Debra Burke; and Carla Zero and husband, Bruce, who are heartbroken at the loss of their family patriarch.



Also deeply saddened are his grandchildren, Pamela Ferguson and husband, Kevin; Dawn Riccardo and husband, Gene; Jill Davis and husband, Hosiah; Amy Brostoski and husband, John; Jennifer Wasko and husband, Frank; Alexandra, Sarah, Matthew, and Andrew Zero; and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jeremy, Casey and Abbey Ferguson, Justin and Jacob Guzzi, Madison, Christian, Cameron and Michael Riccardo, Zachary and Devyn Davis, and Hayden and Maeve Brostoski.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Pamela; sons in-law, Thomas Rybitski and James Burke; sisters, Josephine Horitsick and Pauline Ostrowski; and brother, James Campo.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St. in Moscow, to be celebrated by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment with rite of committal and military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton.



Viewing will be held at the church Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.



Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, in Spring Brook Twp.





