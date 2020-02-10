|
|
David Joseph Surgent, 88, a longtime Taylor resident, died Saturday morning at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Twp. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (Graycar) Surgent.
Born on July 19, 1931, and son of the late Stephen and Helen Surgent, David attended St. Procopius College (Benedictine University) as a seminarian, Boston College, and ultimately earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Scranton. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War before his honorable discharge. Before his retirement, he worked in many roles for the U.S. Postal Service.
A lifelong sports fan, David served as a PIAA official for all sports. He was also an avid Penn State Nittany Lion football fan. During the '60s and '70s he positively influenced many of Taylor's young people serving as a Little League baseball and youth basketball coach and mentor.
A loyal Byzantine Catholic, David was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Old Forge.
He is survived by his two sons, Paul Surgent and wife, Annette, Dunmore; and David Surgent and wife. Kathy. Woodbridge, Va.; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher and Michael Surgent; Stephanie McAvoy and husband, Douglas; and Kristine Mosychuk and husband, James; three great-grandchildren, Angus, Ellie and A.J. McAvoy; and nieces and nephews.
He was the last surviving of his siblings and was preceded in death by Stephen, Michael, John and Pauline Surgent, and Ann Ochenis.
His sons would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Villa and Clarks Summit Senior Living for the collective care provided to David while he was a guest.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Divine Liturgy at 10 at St. Nicholas of Myra Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at the church's cemetery.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Parastas will be at 6:30.
Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 10, 2020