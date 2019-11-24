Home

Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
(717) 560-5100
David Keith Bush Sr.

David Keith Bush Sr. Obituary
David Keith Bush Sr., 81, of Mountville, Pa., passed away on Nov. 15. Born in Dunmore, Pa., he was the son of late Raymond and Margaret (Lewis) Bush.

David was a florist and owner of Flowers by Keith for over 27 years in Scranton, Pa. David will be remembered for his passion for travel, camping, John Denver and Penn State football. He spent much of his time on family road trips listening to every John Denver album on repeat. He traveled to every state, except Hawaii. David's favorite place was at the beach with his wife and children, especially the white sand beaches of the Gulf Coast.

David is survived by his son, David Bush II, husband of Corinne, of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Jr., Sarah, Meredith and Andrew.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, June Anne (McAndrew) Bush; two sons, Michael and Christopher; two sisters, Jeanne Guigley and Elizabeth (Lynn) Cognetti; brother, Raymond Bush; and half-brother, Robert Bush.

To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
