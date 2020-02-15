|
David L. Hachan, 61, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died Thursday morning at home surrounded by his family after a courageous 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Robyn M. Kohut.
Born June 7, 1958, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Leon and Louise Collura Hachan.
Dave was a 1976 graduate of Carbondale Area High School. Before his recent retirement, he was employed for 41 years by the Carbondale Department of Public Works and was foreman for the last 15 years. Dave was a board member of the AFSCME Union and was also a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor.
He is also survived by three daughters, Alyssa Berry and husband, Len, of Mountville; Mariah Runco and husband, Rich, of Simpson; and Dana Hachan and boyfriend, Devin Smith, of Carbondale; two grandchildren, Maggie and Blake Berry; one brother, Richard Hachan and wife, Ann, of Carbondale; five nephews, Richard and Christopher Hachan, and Gavin, Mason and Logan Morris; numerous cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Hachan Cunningham.
Dave enjoyed spending his free time riding his Harley, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren or his friend, Glen.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Theresa Micknick, PA-C, and dear friend for her excellent care and support at this difficult time. Also, a special word of thanks to Dr. Fateh and the nurses and staff at the oncology clinic at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
The funeral will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Cremation will follow and interment will be held at a later date.
Viewing hours will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020