David L. "Wink" Turner, 54, of Moosic, died Saturday after being stricken ill at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. "Wink" Turner.
A celebration of David's life will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 until the time of the service at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2019