More Obituaries for David Zarnowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Zarnowski

David L. Zarnowski Obituary

David L. Zarnowski, 61, of Archbald, passed away July 4 while working in his yard at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Ethel Feller Zarnowski, Archbald, and the late Edward Zarnowski.

He attended Valley View schools and was a master welder for Doyle and Roth in Simpson for 31 years. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union and a lifetime member of Black Diamond Hose Company No. 2. He was a self taught fix-it-man for all your repairs. He was known to his friends as Mouse, and they loved to go four-wheeling and riding motorcycles. He will be missed by all.

Also surviving are his sister, Debbie Brown, of Throop; several cousins, and he was best man for his good friend, Dale Zielinski, and was godfather to his son, Josh.

The funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with services by Peter Moe of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Archbald.

Viewing will be 1:30 until 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be private in Archbald Cemetery.


