David Lieberman, 84, Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Monday morning in the Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla.
Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Scranton, son of the late Harry and Minnie Appleman Lieberman, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1953. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War in Patrol Squadron 22, where he was deployed to Naha, Okinawa, Japan, and Barbers Point in Oahu, Hawaii. In 1956, he began his upholstery business on a part-time basis, while also working at other jobs, but, in 1968, he went into business full-time and became a master upholsterer. David was a former member of Ohev Zedek, Machzikeh Hadas and Temple Israel of Dunmore. He had also been the last president of the Ahovath Shalom Congregation in the Providence section of Scranton. He had belonged to numerous civic and religious organizations, including the Odd Fellows Israel Lodge, the Jewish Home, Jewish Family Services, Jewish War Veterans, Chevra Kadisha Society of Scranton, Hill Neighborhood Association and East Scranton Business Association and was a life member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Workmen's Circle. He had additionally served on the board of the Scranton Jewish Cemetery Association.
Within his time donating, David became a 10 gallon blood donor with the Red Cross.
He is survived by his brother, Irv Lieberman, Centerville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and their families, whom he loved with all of his heart and thought the world of.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances Mullen.
The funeral will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., with services by Rabbi Dovid Saks. The family will greet friends from 10 until the time of service. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
To leave the family a condolence, or for further information, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2019