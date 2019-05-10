Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lieberman. View Sign Service Information Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-343-6013 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home 318 East Drinker Street Dunmore , PA 18512 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Lieberman, 84, Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Monday morning in the Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla.



Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Scranton, son of the late Harry and Minnie Appleman Lieberman, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1953. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War in Patrol Squadron 22, where he was deployed to Naha, Okinawa, Japan, and Barbers Point in Oahu, Hawaii. In 1956, he began his upholstery business on a part-time basis, while also working at other jobs, but, in 1968, he went into business full-time and became a master upholsterer. David was a former member of Ohev Zedek, Machzikeh Hadas and Temple Israel of Dunmore. He had also been the last president of the Ahovath Shalom Congregation in the Providence section of Scranton. He had belonged to numerous civic and religious organizations, including the Odd Fellows Israel Lodge, the Jewish Home, Jewish Family Services, Jewish War Veterans, Chevra Kadisha Society of Scranton, Hill Neighborhood Association and East Scranton Business Association and was a life member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Workmen's Circle. He had additionally served on the board of the Scranton Jewish Cemetery Association.



Within his time donating, David became a 10 gallon blood donor with the Red Cross.



He is survived by his brother, Irv Lieberman, Centerville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and their families, whom he loved with all of his heart and thought the world of.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances Mullen.



The funeral will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., with services by Rabbi Dovid Saks. The family will greet friends from 10 until the time of service. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



To leave the family a condolence, or for further information, visit





David Lieberman, 84, Coconut Creek, Fla., and formerly of Scranton, died Monday morning in the Delray Medical Center, Delray Beach, Fla.Born Sept. 29, 1934, in Scranton, son of the late Harry and Minnie Appleman Lieberman, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School class of 1953. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean War in Patrol Squadron 22, where he was deployed to Naha, Okinawa, Japan, and Barbers Point in Oahu, Hawaii. In 1956, he began his upholstery business on a part-time basis, while also working at other jobs, but, in 1968, he went into business full-time and became a master upholsterer. David was a former member of Ohev Zedek, Machzikeh Hadas and Temple Israel of Dunmore. He had also been the last president of the Ahovath Shalom Congregation in the Providence section of Scranton. He had belonged to numerous civic and religious organizations, including the Odd Fellows Israel Lodge, the Jewish Home, Jewish Family Services, Jewish War Veterans, Chevra Kadisha Society of Scranton, Hill Neighborhood Association and East Scranton Business Association and was a life member of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Workmen's Circle. He had additionally served on the board of the Scranton Jewish Cemetery Association.Within his time donating, David became a 10 gallon blood donor with the Red Cross.He is survived by his brother, Irv Lieberman, Centerville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and their families, whom he loved with all of his heart and thought the world of.He was also preceded in death by his sister, Frances Mullen.The funeral will be Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., with services by Rabbi Dovid Saks. The family will greet friends from 10 until the time of service. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.To leave the family a condolence, or for further information, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close