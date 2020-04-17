|
|
David L. Tressler Sr., 83, Clarks Summit, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home surrounded by his loving family.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in the Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Mr. Tressler's full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020