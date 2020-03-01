|
David M. Gribbin, 67, of South Scranton, passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Mary Joanne Kelly Gribbin and the late Frank Gribbin. Dave earned a degree from Keystone College and early on enjoyed a career in advertising. Before retirement, he was employed by LabCorp.
Dave was a devoted father and grandfather, affectionately known as "Bummpa." He cherished every moment he was able to spend with his loving daughter and his grandson, Caden, the light of his life.
Known throughout his life as Davey, he was a devout sports fan. His passion for the New York Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State was evident to all who knew him. He was an avid moviegoer and was considered our family movie critic.
Above all, Dave was blessed with a beautifully kind heart and wonderful smile that greeted everyone he met. His kindness and love of others extended past his death as he was able to participate in the Gift of Life program. Dave's loyalty, quick wit and light-hearted humor will always be remembered by those who love him.
Surviving are a daughter, Tara Gribbin, South Abington Twp.; grandson, Caden Michael; mother, Mary Joanne Kelly Gribbin, Scranton; siblings, Kathy Chase and husband, Gordon, Scranton; Frank Gribbin and wife, Kara, Keller, Texas; Liz Cohen and husband, Ned, Hudson, Florida; and Mary Ellen Simonetti and husband, Richard, Wilmington, North Carolina; several aunts and uncles; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his loyal friend, Paul Scartelli.
The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center for their outstanding care and compassion.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St.
All wishing to attend the funeral are kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and Gift of Life Donor Program.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020